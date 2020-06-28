Advertisement

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Flood threat continues with an active pattern

By Adam Burniston
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 5:40 AM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While the severe thunderstorm threat diminishes, our pattern remains active with heavy showers over the next few days providing a continued flood threat.

Scattered showers will continue for parts of southern and eastern Kentucky through this evening, but generally, a drier pattern returns briefly for tonight reliving some of the high water issues across the state. Temperatures will stay on the mild side in the 70s through this evening and then into tonight we will only fall into the upper 60s. Breezy winds will stay around the Commonwealth as well through the overnight hours with a few breaks in the clouds possible.

By Monday, we will continue to track the threat of flash flooding and localized high water issues, but fortunately, at this time, the severe threat will be diminished. We also aren’t expecting a complete washout of a day, so at times throughout the day, we will have dry periods. Unfortunately, even during any dry time, you likely won’t want to spend it outdoors anyways due to high humidity levels making for a very muggy afternoon where highs are back into the mid-80s, but it’ll feel like the 90s.

Scattered showers will continue through the middle of the week before we start to see some activity taper off into a more isolated threat for showers and thunderstorms. While rain chances may be lower, the humidity won’t be going anywhere, making for a muggy week. Highs will remain around the mid-80s most days and into the upper 80s by the end of the weeks and into next weekend, but this is pretty average for this time of year.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

