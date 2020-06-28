Advertisement

Bluegrass Tavern taking advantage of its outdoor patio area when it reopens Tuesday

By Shelby Smithson
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Virtually all Kentucky businesses will have the option to open in some capacity starting Monday.

The next phase includes public pools, venues and events, expanded youth sports, groups of fifty people or less, and bars, meaning a lot of changes are on tap for Bluegrass Tavern.

Except for one day of selling bottles of liquor, the downtown bar has been closed throughout the COVID-19 shutdown.

"You know, no business is set up for zero customers and being closed the entire time," Owner Sean Ebbitt said. "Rent is due, all of the other bills are still due, so it's definitely a stress."

While Ebbitt is more than ready to open his doors back up, the new stress is figuring out how to do so safely.

For Bluegrass Tavern, that means a major focus on its outdoor patio area.

“We’re going to go on a higher level of caution,” Ebbitt said. “We know we’re allowed to have people on the inside at a reduced capacity maintaining a six-foot distance, but at least for a few weeks as we kind of learn the new processes, we become comfortable with wiping everything down, wearing masks, taking everyone’s temperature, what we’re going to do is only allow people on the outside to hang out on the patio where it’s been deemed to be a little bit safer.”

Surrounded by other restaurants and bars, Ebbitt said it's been beneficial to watch how similar businesses have been handling the reopening process.

But, like creating a new mixed drink, it's going to take some trial and error. And, Ebbitt is asking for patience from everyone while they figure out the best recipe for socializing and safety.

"We're excited to have them back to toast and have a drink and get back to the new version of normal," Ebbitt said.

Bluegrass Tavern will be waiting until Tuesday to open its doors.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Minneapolis police chief, mayor launching policy changes

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minneapolis police chief and mayor on Sunday began their push for sweeping policy changes.

National

Report: Patriots fined, lose draft pick for videotaping Bengals

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WXIX Staff
The New England Patriots admitted its television crew violated NFL rules when it filmed the Cincinnati Bengals sideline during a December game.

News

Kentucky long-term care facilities prepare to resume visits

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Kentucky long term care facilities will be able to have visitors again starting June 29.

Sports

Cam Newton signs one-year deal with New England

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Newton will step in and try to replace Tom Brady, who left for Tampa Bay in free agency.

News

Fayette Country Public Schools partners with new literacy initiative spotlighting African American authors

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Sunday afternoon Fayette County Public Schools launched a new literacy initiative. It spotlights African American authors and includes live book readings from guests on Facebook.

Latest News

Sports

One play in 2010 UK-Auburn game might have changed college football history

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dick Gabriel
That Auburn team virtually WAS a quarterback named Cam Newton.

Sports

Collins star Dayvion McKnight wins Mr. Kentucky Basketball

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Western Kentucky commit averaged 20 points and eight rebounds per game as a senior.

Sports

Ryle’s Maddie Scherr wins Miss Kentucky Basketball

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Oregon commit averaged 15 points and seven rebounds a game this season.

News

WATCH: Mr. & Ms. Kentucky Basketball to be crowned Sunday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The 2020 Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball Awards Ceremony will be held Sunday, June 28 during a virtual ceremony.

News

Lexington church hosts blood drive to help with critically-low supply

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Kentucky Blood Center said in the early stages of the pandemic that many blood drives have been canceled, leading to a critically low supply of blood.

News

67 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths reported Sunday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear reported 67 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday.