Bluegrass Tavern taking advantage of its outdoor patio area when it reopens Tuesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Virtually all Kentucky businesses will have the option to open in some capacity starting Monday.

The next phase includes public pools, venues and events, expanded youth sports, groups of fifty people or less, and bars, meaning a lot of changes are on tap for Bluegrass Tavern.

Except for one day of selling bottles of liquor, the downtown bar has been closed throughout the COVID-19 shutdown.

"You know, no business is set up for zero customers and being closed the entire time," Owner Sean Ebbitt said. "Rent is due, all of the other bills are still due, so it's definitely a stress."

While Ebbitt is more than ready to open his doors back up, the new stress is figuring out how to do so safely.

For Bluegrass Tavern, that means a major focus on its outdoor patio area.

“We’re going to go on a higher level of caution,” Ebbitt said. “We know we’re allowed to have people on the inside at a reduced capacity maintaining a six-foot distance, but at least for a few weeks as we kind of learn the new processes, we become comfortable with wiping everything down, wearing masks, taking everyone’s temperature, what we’re going to do is only allow people on the outside to hang out on the patio where it’s been deemed to be a little bit safer.”

Surrounded by other restaurants and bars, Ebbitt said it's been beneficial to watch how similar businesses have been handling the reopening process.

But, like creating a new mixed drink, it's going to take some trial and error. And, Ebbitt is asking for patience from everyone while they figure out the best recipe for socializing and safety.

"We're excited to have them back to toast and have a drink and get back to the new version of normal," Ebbitt said.

Bluegrass Tavern will be waiting until Tuesday to open its doors.

