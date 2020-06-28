Collins star Dayvion McKnight wins Mr. Kentucky Basketball

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - 8th Region Player of the Year Dayvion McKnight is your 2020 Mr. Kentucky Basketball.

The announcement was made during a virtual awards ceremony Sunday night. The Western Kentucky commit averaged 20 points and eight rebounds per game as a senior, leading the Titans to the Sweet Sixteen at Rupp Arena.

Four of the last six Mr. Kentucky Basketball winners have played for the Hilltoppers.

During the virtual ceremony Sunday, a representative delivered a trophy, a yard sign depicting his ring and a Kentucky All-Stars No. 1 jersey to his home.

Bourbon County’s Amirion Joyce, Henry Clay’s Marques Warrick and Garrard County’s Brayden Sebastian were among the finalists for Mr. Kentucky Basketball.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.