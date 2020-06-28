Advertisement

Fireworks stores still busy despite coronavirus pandemic

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Several Fourth of July events have been cancelled across the Commonwealth, but some Kentuckians are on the hunt to make their own fun at home.

Matthew Miley, assistant manager of Phantom Fireworks in Frankfort, says there hasn’t been any shortage of shoppers this year. He says customers are at the end of their fuse after being quarantined at home.

“You’ve been locked in your house for so long and maybe you haven’t been able to go hang out with your neighbors as much as you’d like to, this is a good way to get the whole neighborhood in, while of course keeping your distance,” he said.

Vacations have turned into stay-cations and people are loading up carts for Christmas in July.

“Last year, this time of year, we made maybe not even a quarter of what we’re making right now,” Miley said.

So much so, much of Phantom Fireworks’ inventory is extinguished.

The bombs bursting in air can be heard around much of the country for the past few weeks.

“In my neighborhood, too, I’ve heard them all hours throughout the night and some odd days for some reason,” Miley said.

He says one of his regulars came into the store to celebrate another holiday.

“I actually had one customer that specifically mentioned something about how they were having a Juneteenth thing with their neighborhood,” Miley said.

He expects to hear the sounds of freedom ringing day and night for a while.

