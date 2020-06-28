KY Lottery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Saturday:

5D-3H-4H-6H-8S

(5D, 3H, 4H, 6H, 8S)

13-14-20-27, Cash Ball: 20

(thirteen, fourteen, twenty, twenty-seven; Cash Ball: twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $53 million

9-3-2

(nine, three, two)

6-2-4

(six, two, four)

6-9-9-8

(six, nine, nine, eight)

8-9-7-4

(eight, nine, seven, four)

09-36-49-56-62, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 2

(nine, thirty-six, forty-nine, fifty-six, sixty-two; Powerball: eight; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $42 million