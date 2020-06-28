Advertisement

Lexington church hosts blood drive to help with critically-low supply

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington church is stepping up to help with a great need right now.

Church leaders say they’ve been talking about hosting a blood drive for months. Now that they’re finally able to come together, they’re making it happen in the gymnasium.

The blood drive is coming at a good time. The Kentucky Blood Center said in the early stages of the pandemic that many blood drives have been canceled, leading to a critically low supply of blood.

After hearing about the need, the community of St. Luke came together to answer the call.

Every single time slot for blood donation was filled Sunday morning. Church leaders say this proves that members of the community are willing to give back and practice what they preach.

Executive pastor Nora Conner said, “It’s really wonderful to be able to model caring for other people. And that’s how we view it. We really feel that everybody’s health is important, every life is sacred, every person is a precious child of God and life is a sacred worth. And so to be able to model that in a practical way through guide lines and taking them seriously that we show respect for everybody’s life.”

Leaders say this is just a start. They plan to host more blood drives in the future.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

