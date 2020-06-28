Ryle's Maddie Scherr wins Miss Kentucky Basketball.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Ryle standout Maddie Scherr is your 2020 Miss Kentucky Basketball.

The announcement was made during a virtual awards ceremony Sunday night. The Oregon commit averaged 15 points and seven rebounds a game this season, leading the Lady Raiders to the Sweet Sixteen.

As a junior, Maddie and the Raiders won the the state title at Rupp Arena.

During the virtual ceremony Sunday, a representative delivered a trophy, a yard sign depicting her ring and a Kentucky All-Stars No. 1 jersey to her home.

George Rogers Clark’s Kennedy Igo and Scott County’s Malea Williams were among the 19 female finalists.

