1 person killed in shooting at protest site in Louisville

It’s unclear how many people were shot or the extent of the injuries. (Source: WAVE 3)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) -

Police in Louisville are investigating a deadly shooting at Jefferson Square Park.

According to MetroSafe, the shooting was reported in the protest area on Saturday around 9 p.m.

Louisville Metro Police Department says one man died at the scene.

They say a short time later they received a report of another shooting victim at the Hall of Justice. That person was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The area in downtown Louisville at Jefferson Square Park is considered the central location for those protesting the death of Breonna Taylor.

LMPD is investigating and this story is developing.

