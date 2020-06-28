Advertisement

UPDATE: Victim in deadly Louisville shooting identified

Tents and overnight stays are now prohibited at Jefferson Square Park after the deadly shooting
The park was cleared by police officers following the shooting that happened around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Lamont Washington. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT/WAVE) – A man who died after he was shot in Jefferson Square Park on Saturday night has been identified.

Tyler Charles Gerth, 27, was pronounced dead in the park shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

According to the Courier-Journal, Gerth was a University of Kentucky graduate, and a budding photographer. The newspaper says Gerth was active in protests against police brutality in the city.

A second person was also injured in the shooting. They have not been identified, but we do know they were taken to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

Protesters at Jefferson Square Park in downtown Louisville will now no longer be allowed to camp in the park overnight.

According to sister-station WAVE3 News, Louisville Metro Police cleared the park around 9 p.m. Saturday night after the shooting.

On Sunday, an LMPD spokesperson said peaceful protests could continue during the day, but that tents and overnight stays would no longer be permitted.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate the shooting.

State Representative and Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, Charles Booker, issued a statement Sunday morning on the shooting.

“This death was preventable, as was Breonna’s and David’s, and George’s, and so on. While we pray for the life lost and those injured, and all of the families affected by this shooting, may we resolve like never before to come together and lead toward justice and healing.”

Kentucky State Rep. Charles Booker

Booker’s statement also asked for accountability with civic leaders and said the best way to move forward is to allow the community to provide input on their concerns.

