Two inmates escape from Knox Co. Detention Center

Cody Abner (left) and Tommy Witt (right) are accused of escaping the Knox County Detention Center Saturday night.
Cody Abner (left) and Tommy Witt (right) are accused of escaping the Knox County Detention Center Saturday night.(WYMT)
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Knox County, Ky. (WYMT) -

An official from the Knox County detention center said two inmates escaped Saturday night. It happened sometime between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The official identified the escapees as Cody Abner and Tommy Witt who are both from Knox County. Abner was in the detention center facing a charge of drug trafficking among other things. Witt is accused of assaulting and running away from a police officer.

The two should be considered dangerous.

If you have any information on their whereabouts you should contact your local law enforcement.

