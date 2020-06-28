WATCH: Mr. & Ms. Kentucky Basketball to be crowned Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – The 2020 Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball Awards Ceremony will be held Sunday, June 28 during a virtual ceremony.

This is the first time the honors have been delivered virtually since the tradition was established in 1954.

The event is hosted by the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation, a non-profit organized by the Lions of Kentucky. The group provides vision services to Kentuckians.

The awards ceremony will be held at 5 p.m., and can be viewed here:

The Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation is also hosting an online auction to raise money. Dozens of items are up for the bidding, including a signed copy of UK Basketball Coach John Calapari’s book ‘Success is the Only Option.’

To see items on the silent auction, click here.

