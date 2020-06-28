Advertisement

Miss. Senate, House both approve bill to change state flag

By Justin Dixon
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Legislature approved a bill that would change the state flag.

The House passed House Bill 1796 with a vote of 91-23 on Sunday.

The Senate followed that vote by approving the bill with a vote of 37-14.

Click here to see how each lawmaker voted.

House Bill 1796 requires the current flag to be removed within 15 days of the bill’s passing.

The bill would also establish a commission to redesign the Mississippi state flag. The bill says the new flag shall not include the Confederate battle flag, and the new flag must include the words “In God We Trust.”

The commission would include a total of nine people: three appointed by Speaker Phillip Gunn, three appointed by Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann, and three appointed by Governor Tate Reeves.

The commission will hold numerous public forums to allow the public to weigh in on the flag design. A final flag design will be presented by the governor and legislators no later than September 14.

The goal of the bill is to get the new flag design on ballots in November. If the commission’s design doesn’t get majority approval in November, HB 1796 says the commission would design another new flag.

On Saturday, both the House of Representatives and Senate voted to suspend the rules. That step was needed to introduce the bill on changing the flag that could be voted on immediately.

The bill will become law with a signature from Governor Tate Reeves. Reeves has already said he would sign the bill.

Copyright 2020 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Princeton school drops Woodrow Wilson's name over racist views, policies

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
According to Princeton's president, Woodrow Wilson's racism was consequential and significant even by the standards of his own time. Wilson served as the 28th U.S. president from 1913 to 1921.

National

BET Awards highlight Black voices as artists turn political

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Mesfin Fekadu
Artists used their performances at the BET Awards to highlight the Black Lives Matter movement, civil rights and the lives of those lost because of police officers, including George Floyd.

National Politics

Trump denies briefing on reported bounties against US troops

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Zeke Miller, James LaPorta and Deb Riechmann
President Donald Trump on Sunday denied that he had been briefed on reported U.S. intelligence that a Russian military intelligence unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing American troops in Afghanistan, and he appeared to minimize the allegations against Moscow.

National

Minneapolis police chief, mayor launching policy changes

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minneapolis police chief and mayor on Sunday began their push for sweeping policy changes.

National

Report: Patriots fined, lose draft pick for videotaping Bengals

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WXIX Staff
The New England Patriots admitted its television crew violated NFL rules when it filmed the Cincinnati Bengals sideline during a December game.

Latest News

News

Kentucky long-term care facilities prepare to resume visits

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Kentucky long term care facilities will be able to have visitors again starting June 29.

National

Did the U.S. open too soon?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Leaders try to balance local economies and recent surges of COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Worldwide coronavirus death toll exceeds 500,000 amid fears worst to come

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By NICOLE WINFIELD and KEN MORITSUGU
Experts say there is ample evidence the scourge is making a comeback in the United States, including increasing deaths and hospitalizations in parts of the country and higher percentages of virus tests coming back positive.

National

Source: Patriots sign QB Cam Newton to replace Brady

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By JIMMY GOLEN
A person with knowledge of the deal has told The Associated Press that the New England Patriots have reached an agreement with free-agent quarterback Cam Newton.

National

Senate, House both approve bill to change Miss. state flag

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The Mississippi Legislature approved a bill that would change the state flag.