52 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths reported since Saturday in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Dept. is reporting 52 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday.

The new cases bring the county’s total to 1,491.

Three additional deaths were also reported since Saturday, which brings the county’s death toll up to 27.

The health department tells us there are two main factors for the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, more testing, but also people interacting more as businesses begin to reopen. People who had stayed home are now visiting family members, restaurants are serving people, and some bars that serve food are open.

Health officials are asking people to continue to wear masks in public, wash your hands frequently and social distance.

The state COVID-19 totals, as of Monday morning, are 15,232 cases and 558 deaths.

