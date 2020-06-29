All 120 Kentucky counties now have confirmed COVID-19 cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The governor’s office has released the daily COVID-19 update for Kentucky.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 117 new COVID-19 cases Monday, one of those is in Robertson County. That means all of Kentucky’s 120 counties now have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

“This confirms what we’ve been saying for weeks: This disease is everywhere and because of that we need all Kentuckians to practice social distancing and wear masks to keep each other safe,” the Governor said. “While we might see fewer cases in some areas right now, we know cases can spike quickly if we’re not careful.”

The governor also reported two new deaths Monday, raising the total to 560 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

As of Monday, there have been at least 394,773 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. At least 3,939 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.

