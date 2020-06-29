Advertisement

Appointments for in-person unemployment help in Frankfort booked for next month

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - In-person unemployment help has resumed in Frankfort, but the process is a bit different now.

People are now supposed to get an appointment.

However, some people are still waiting in line. There are once again several lines set up just like the past several weeks, but at the Mayo Underwood building, on Mero Street, the only people who are receiving help Monday are those who made appointments.

But that’s not stopping people from showing up anyway. Some people told us they have had trouble either calling or going online to make an appointment. Because of that, there is a line just for people to make appointments and come back.

We spoke with Jenny Webster who came here from Florence just to wait in line for three hours to get an appointment more than a month from now.

“We have started working now, been working the last two weeks, our work is helping out, letting us borrow money until we get money,” Webster said. “Just in debt again, it’s an ongoing thing right now. Hopefully soon this will be fixed when we come back. And we will be getting it soon after that.”

We are told by state officials that in-person, by appointment only, unemployment help will be going on until further notice and, starting Monday and Tuesday, in-person help will be offered in Ashland and Owensboro. Starting July 7, it will be offered in Somerset and Hopkinsville.

State officials say they are working to bring more in-person services to other parts of the state as well.

Click here to check the availability of unemployment in-person help.

People coming to get in-person unemployment help are asked to bring two forms of identification, such as a driver’s license and social security card.

