Arnsparger, Crennell win assistant coach achievement award

They are the 15th and 16th recipients of the Dr. Z Award, started by the PFWA in 2014 to recognize lifetime achievement among assistant coaches
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The late Bill Arnsparger and Houston associate head coach Romeo Crennel have won the Paul “Dr. Z” Zimmerman award from the Professional Football Writers of America.

Arnsparger, the Paris, Kentucky native, was behind Miami’s “No-Name Defense” and “Killer B’s” and helped three different franchises to the Super Bowl.

Crennel, the Ft. Knox, Kentucky native, is in his 38th season as an NFL coach and has been on the staff of five Super Bowl champion teams.

