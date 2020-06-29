Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Flash Flood Threat Continues

(WIFR)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a WKYT First Alert Weather Day.

We are coming off a super-soaker of a weekend as showers and thunderstorms put down tremendous amounts of rain. Unfortunately, more rounds of showers and storms are rumbling across the region for the next few days. That keeps our flood threat and flash flood threat going.

We will continue to see more rounds of showers and storms developing and working from northwest to southeast across the area through the next few days. Rainfall totals of 1″-3″ will be likely during this time. That will lead to additional high water issues into parts of the region.

A few of the storms may also be strong or locally severe on Tuesday.

Storms become much more scattered by late week into the 4th of July weekend. That’s when steamy temps in the 85-90 degree range show up.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

All 120 Kentucky counties now have confirmed COVID-19 cases

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The governor’s office has released the daily COVID-19 update for Kentucky.

State

Health officials working to spread the word about Kentucky’s contact tracing efforts

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Victor Puente
The man in charge of Kentucky’s contact tracing efforts is asking medical professionals to help them get the word out about that task.

News

Quick-thinking Ky. deputy saves woman, child in runaway vehicle

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The sheriff’s office says around 1 p.m., 911 got a call from a driver that her vehicle had malfunctioned and she was now speeding with no way to stop her vehicle.

National

2 Little Caesars workers in Ohio fired after putting swastika sign on couple’s pizza

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Alan Rodges and Sia Nyorkor, WOIO Staff
Little Caesars said in a statement that two workers involved in the incident were fired and that the company has "zero tolerance for racism and discrimination."

Regional

Section of I-64 blocked due to ‘multiple crashes’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Avoid the area if you can.

Latest News

News

The Breakdown with Andy Shea of the Legends: How is Baseball Coming Back?

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sam Dick
The first pitch of the season is expected tomorrow at Whitaker Bank Ballpark tomorrow, but it will not include the Legends. What can fans expect as the season unfolds for the rest of the Summer, and when will the Legends finally take the field?

Lexington

COVID-19 cases spike in Fayette County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Between June 1 and June 9, Fayette County only had one death due to COVID-19. Since June 9, there have been thirteen deaths, bringing the county’s death toll to 27.

Crime

Laurel County man accused of punching pregnant woman in the stomach

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The sheriff’s office says deputies arrested 20-year-old Tyler Dechan Hopkins, of Corbin, Friday evening after the responded to a call about a possible burglary at a home on London Ave.

State

Sign honoring Breonna Taylor taken down from Louisville bridge

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Jackson
Lanes on the Clark Memorial Bridge are being shut down due to protesters on the bridge.

State

Ag Commissioner Quarles joins with Evans Orchard for lawsuit against Beshear over executive orders

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Kentucky’s agriculture commissioner is challenging several COVID-19 related executive orders issued by Governor Andy Beshear.