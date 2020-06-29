Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Flash Flood Threat Continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a WKYT First Alert Weather Day.

We are coming off a super-soaker of a weekend as showers and thunderstorms put down tremendous amounts of rain. Unfortunately, more rounds of showers and storms are rumbling across the region for the next few days. That keeps our flood threat and flash flood threat going.

We will continue to see more rounds of showers and storms developing and working from northwest to southeast across the area through the next few days. Rainfall totals of 1″-3″ will be likely during this time. That will lead to additional high water issues into parts of the region.

A few of the storms may also be strong or locally severe on Tuesday.

Storms become much more scattered by late week into the 4th of July weekend. That’s when steamy temps in the 85-90 degree range show up.

