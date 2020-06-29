Advertisement

Costco shelves half-sheet cakes

Costco's half-sheet cakes are currently not being sold.
Costco's half-sheet cakes are currently not being sold.
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
(CNN) - The pandemic is causing a lot of turmoil in the retail industry, and the latest victim is Costco's famous sheet cakes.

The big-box membership club has eliminated the iconic half-sheet cakes that have been the centerpiece of graduation and birthday parties.

Costco quietly stopped selling the $20 half-sheet cakes across its U.S. stores over the past month. Instead, the Costco bakery is pointing customers toward its 10-inch round cakes as a substitute.

The decision also coincides with a recommendation from health experts to avoid large gatherings in light of COVID-19. A half-sheet cake feeds around 50 people, while the 10-inch round cakes feed around a dozen.

