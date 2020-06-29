Advertisement

COVID-19 cases spike in Fayette County

By Grace Finerman
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As COVID-19 are eased and lifted around the commonwealth, we’re seeing a rise in the death rate in Fayette County.

Between June 1 and June 9, Fayette County only had one death due to COVID-19. Since June 9, there have been thirteen deaths, bringing the county’s death toll to 27.

“We expect that number to continue to grow as we move through the summer,” said Kevin Hall, Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

Hall says the county saw its youngest loss so far over the weekend. A 30-year-old woman with no underlying conditions.

“A family who is now having somebody who’s in the prime of their life, who has been killed from this and there’s been no underlying health conditions,” Hall said. “And it’s important to stress, because, it’s not a kidney disease or a heart disease or a lung disease that has already complicated matters.”

While Hall says the woman’s death is an outlier from the norm, he says 29 percent of the positive cases in Lexington are from people between the ages of 19 and 34.

“If you think COVID-19 can’t affect you because you’re not a certain age group or you’re not a certain background, think again,” said Hall.

While Hall says he can’t pinpoint one cause for the spike in cases, he says increased testing and restrictions lifting are playing a part.

“There are more people socializing, there are more people who mixing with others, and so you’re going out, you’re talking to others, you’re having friends over, you’re going to see the increase in cases,” said Hall.

But, what can you do to stay as safe as possible? Hall says keep sticking to the CDC guidelines we have all seem to have become accustomed to. These include standing 6 feet apart, washing hands, and wearing masks when out in public.

Experts also recommend getting tested if you can to ensure you aren’t speaking the virus without even knowing it.

Hall says Fayette County has seen a total of 1,491 positive cases of the coronavirus. Of the total 27 deaths from the Lexington area, three are from this past weekend.

