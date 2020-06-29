Fayette Country Public Schools partners with new literacy initiative spotlighting African American authors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

Children’s storytime may have gotten a little more exciting. Sunday afternoon Fayette County Public Schools launched a new literacy initiative. It spotlights African American authors and includes live book readings from guests on Facebook.

Malaika Williams knows firsthand the struggle of finding the right book to read to her son.

"I reflect back to when I was a younger mother 30 years ago having a male child and being in search of a book. More than a book, books that focused on African American children, written about African American children, and the search was a little difficult," Williams says.

It should be easier.

That's why Williams helped organize 4- Reading Out Loud. It's a literacy initiative spotlighting African American authors who write books with children of color as the main character.

Each Sunday a different guest reader will crack open a new book in the hopes of bringing African American history to light.

"Spotlight the greatness, the richness, the need for all children to experience books written by African American authors," Williams says.

Fayette County Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk helped launch the initiative. He was the first guest reader, and even showed those watching some dance moves along the way.

Williams says she wants the initiative to show African American contributions in all aspects of life... not only through literature.

"I don't want to minimize it to just this span of time. There has always been a need. I don't know of a time when there has never been a need for us to learn from one another, for us to address the need for improved language and literacy in children, for us to address the need to communicate with individuals about color," Williams says.

One way to bring children from all different backgrounds together... something maybe more important now than ever.

Williams says the books are catered to children ages Pre-K through 8. The next Facebook live will be on July 12th at 4 pm. Families who register for the event have the change of getting a free book copy.

