Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m. EDT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police in Kentucky say a suspect is in custody in the death of a man who was fatally shot amid a protest over the killing of Breonna Taylor. A police arrest citation released Sunday night says Steven Nelson Lopez is charged with murder and wanton endangerment. Police say Lopez was struck in the leg when some bystanders returned fire. The shooting occurred Saturday night at Jefferson Square Park in downtown Louisville. The Jefferson County coroner’s office identified the victim as 27-year-old Tyler Charles Gerth of Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Air National Guard has broken ground on a new $8.9 million facility. A statement from the guard says the 28,000-square-foot Response Forces Facility will house the guard’s contingency response group, security forces squadron, base honor guard and a medical detachment. Construction began Friday and is expected to last 15 months. It is the largest base infrastructure project in more than two decades. Col. David Mounkes is commander of the 123rd Airlift Wing. He says the project provides expanded workspace and allows guard members to conduct integral training.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky will begin offering in-person unemployment insurance services next week. According to the Labor Cabinet, appointments will be available beginning on Monday in Frankfort, at the Mayo-Underwood Building. The appointments take place Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., except for state holidays, and will continue until further notice. In-person assistance will be available by appointment only on June 29 and June 30 at the Ashland Community and Technical College and the Owensboro Community and Technical College. The appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time. Claimants must bring two forms of identification. Appointments can be made at kcc.ky.gov.

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (AP) — Louisville, Kentucky, had only one polling place open on election day this week and voting went relatively smoothly compared with other recent primaries held amid the global pandemic. Does that mean other cities should consider the same in November? Voting rights groups say no. They caution that just because Kentucky's largest city did not have excessively long line for the primary doesn’t mean other cities should scale back polling locations -- even if they are expanding access to absentee ballots. They cite a host of reasons, including a likely increase in turnout in November, why more polling places are needed, not less, for the general election.