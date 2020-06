Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. EDT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — One of Kentucky’s most unpredictable political races in years is headed toward a possible photo finish Tuesday. That's when results from the Democratic U.S. Senate primary will be announced after a week of counting absentee ballots amid the coronavirus pandemic. Early results showed progressive candidate Charles Booker and establishment-backed Amy McGrath almost neck-and-neck as of late Monday afternoon. But most votes had yet to be reported from last week’s primary election. The winner faces an uphill challenge in November against Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is seeking a seventh term. McConnell is a key ally of President Donald Trump.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A man gunned down during a Louisville protest over the police killing of Breonna Taylor was remembered at a vigil for amplifying calls for peace and helping victims of racial injustice. Flowers and candles lined a makeshift memorial for 27-year-old Tyler Gerth, who was fatally shot Saturday. A suspect was charged with murder and wanton endangerment. Media outlets report dozens of people joined Gerth’s father, Chuck Gerth, to take a knee Sunday night. For nearly a month, protesters have been calling for the officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s death to be charged. Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was killed by police in her Louisville home in March.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's top agriculture official is taking the governor to court. Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles says Gov. Andy Beshear circumvented state law by failing to gather public input for several executive orders issued amid the coronavirus pandemic. Quarles filed the suit Monday in Scott Circuit Court. It asks a judge to invalidate orders putting a 50-person limit on gatherings. The suit also was filed by Evans Orchard and Cider Mill. Beshear spokeswoman Crystal Staley says the health guidelines are keeping Kentuckians safe. She says all businesses have to follow the same rules and expressed confidence in their legality.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Spirits giant Diageo is going green with its newest whiskey-making venture in the Bluegrass State. Diageo said Monday that its distillery being built at Lebanon, Kentucky, will be carbon neutral — a first for the London-based company. The $130 million distillery will produce Bulleit bourbon. It's aiming to be powered by 100% renewable electricity and fully operational next year. Diageo says the plant will be able to produce up to 10 million proof gallons yearly. Diageo says the expansion is moving the whole company closer to its goal of using 100% renewable electricity sources by 2030.