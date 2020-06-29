Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Heavy rounds of rain will continue

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rounds of heavy rain will continue for many of you today.

The Flash Flood threat will remain elevated for many across Kentucky. Rounds of heavy rain will keep sweeping through the region. There will likely be a sharp cutoff from the heaviest swath to the lighter areas. Showers & thunderstorms will linger along a boundary. It will keep rounds of rain alive and well for a few more days. The only thing that changes is the rate of rainfall.

It looks like we will see several days worth of rain this week. Even when this part of the pattern breaks, more showers & storms will find us. It is action-packed across Kentucky.

It is another Monday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

