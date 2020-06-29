Keeneland offering ways to watch Summer Meet from home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeneland’s Summer Meet will begin on July 8, but spectators will not be allowed at the track.

Keeneland has announced Keeneland at Home, which offers a variety of ways for fans to remotely enjoy Keeneland’s five-day Summer Meet, to be held July 8-12.

The season, which accommodates a portion of the 16-day Spring Meet that Keeneland was forced to cancel due to the COVID-19 outbreak, will be held without fans.

Race-day programming will begin at 11:30 a.m. with “Today at Keeneland,” a 30-minute preview show with handicapping picks and discussion of horses of interest. Racing analysts Gabby Gaudet and Scott Hazelton host “Today at Keeneland,” which airs live on TVG2, The CW Lexington and WKYT.com

During the Summer Meet, races will begin each day at 1:05 p.m. ET, and live, on-site coverage of all the day’s racing will start at 1 p.m. on TVG.

In addition to the live stream on Keeneland.com and KeenelandSelect.com, fans may stream the entire card on Facebook Live and YouTube beginning at 12:55 p.m. daily.

