Advertisement

Keeneland offering ways to watch Summer Meet from home

Keeneland has announced Keeneland at Home, which offers a variety of ways for fans to remotely enjoy Keeneland’s five-day Summer Meet, to be held July 8-12.
Keeneland has announced Keeneland at Home, which offers a variety of ways for fans to remotely enjoy Keeneland’s five-day Summer Meet, to be held July 8-12.(Keeneland)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeneland’s Summer Meet will begin on July 8, but spectators will not be allowed at the track.

Keeneland has announced Keeneland at Home, which offers a variety of ways for fans to remotely enjoy Keeneland’s five-day Summer Meet, to be held July 8-12.

The season, which accommodates a portion of the 16-day Spring Meet that Keeneland was forced to cancel due to the COVID-19 outbreak, will be held without fans.

Race-day programming will begin at 11:30 a.m. with “Today at Keeneland,” a 30-minute preview show with handicapping picks and discussion of horses of interest. Racing analysts Gabby Gaudet and Scott Hazelton host “Today at Keeneland,” which airs live on TVG2, The CW Lexington and WKYT.com

During the Summer Meet, races will begin each day at 1:05 p.m. ET, and live, on-site coverage of all the day’s racing will start at 1 p.m. on TVG.

In addition to the live stream on Keeneland.com and KeenelandSelect.com, fans may stream the entire card on Facebook Live and YouTube beginning at 12:55 p.m. daily.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Arnsparger, Crennell win assistant coach achievement award

Updated: 1 hour ago
They are the 15th and 16th recipients of the Dr. Z Award, started by the PFWA in 2014 to recognize lifetime achievement among assistant coaches

Sports

EKU football season-opener moved to Thursday night

Updated: 2 hours ago
Eastern Kentucky University’s season-opening football game at home against Western Carolina University has been moved to Thursday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m.

Sports

Cam Newton signs one-year deal with New England

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Newton will step in and try to replace Tom Brady, who left for Tampa Bay in free agency.

Sports

One play in 2010 UK-Auburn game might have changed college football history

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Dick Gabriel
That Auburn team virtually WAS a quarterback named Cam Newton.

Latest News

Sports

Collins star Dayvion McKnight wins Mr. Kentucky Basketball

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Western Kentucky commit averaged 20 points and eight rebounds per game as a senior.

Sports

Ryle’s Maddie Scherr wins Miss Kentucky Basketball

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Oregon commit averaged 15 points and seven rebounds a game this season.

News

WATCH: Mr. & Ms. Kentucky Basketball to be crowned Sunday

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 4:37 PM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
The 2020 Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball Awards Ceremony will be held Sunday, June 28 during a virtual ceremony.

News

Matthew Mitchell recovering from surgery after blood found on brain

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 12:46 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
Two weeks ago, Mitchell went to the hospital with a faint, but persistent headache.

Sports

Tom’s d’Etat rolls to big win in Stephen Foster Stakes

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
Tom’s d’Etat earns an automatic spot in the Breeders’ Cup Classic in November.

Sports

Midnight Bisou pulls away to win Fleur de Lis

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
Midnight Bisou books a spot in November’s Breeders’ Cup Distaff (G1) at Keeneland.