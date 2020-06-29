Advertisement

Kentucky long-term care facilities prepare to resume visits

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Kentucky long-term care facilities will be able to have visitors again starting June 29.

for those visits, but Sayre Christian Village says it’s not allowing guests quite yet. The senior living community was one of the first to restrict visitation. None of its 375 residents have had a visitor since March 9.

“Everybody’s kind of doing their own thing in their own room,” said CEO Karen Venis. “We had the directive to cancel group activities, dining, transportation months ago.”

Visitors are required to wear masks, have their temperature checked, practice social distancing and wash their hands before and after seeing their loved ones.

Venis says with cases still in Central Kentucky, they’re not ready to have an open house.

“It’s not on the decline, we’re still in somewhat of a war zone as it is, I believe there’s still so much to be known about this and that makes our residents a little nervous, and our staff members,” she said.

It’s assisted living, personal care and family care homes that can have visitors starting Monday. Skilled nursing, nursing homes and intermediate care facilities can’t have visitors until July 15.

Venis says her team still has to craft their own rules to be approved by the state.

“We have worked tremendously hard to keep our environment safe, we’re somewhat afraid of what the unknown will be for us,” she said.

She says most of the residents and their families think it’s also too soon.

She says she’ll be more comfortable when there’s a vaccine, but residents and their families are looking for more.

“We can’t live in a bubble forever and we want our residents to be able to see their families and connect with them in person,” Venis said.

She says, for now, window visits and family video calls will continue.

