Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

RACIAL INJUSTICE-KENTUCKY

Suspect in killing at Louisville protest in custody

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police in Kentucky say a suspect is in custody in the death of a man who was fatally shot amid a protest over the killing of Breonna Taylor. A police arrest citation released Sunday night says Steven Nelson Lopez is charged with murder and wanton endangerment. Police say Lopez was struck in the leg when some bystanders returned fire. The shooting occurred Saturday night at Jefferson Square Park in downtown Louisville. The Jefferson County coroner’s office identified the victim as 27-year-old Tyler Charles Gerth of Louisville.

UNEMPLOYMENT APPOINTMENTS

Kentucky to offer limited in-person unemployment services

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky will begin offering in-person unemployment insurance services next week. According to the Labor Cabinet, appointments will be available beginning on Monday in Frankfort, at the Mayo-Underwood Building. The appointments take place Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., except for state holidays, and will continue until further notice. In-person assistance will be available by appointment only on June 29 and June 30 at the Ashland Community and Technical College and the Owensboro Community and Technical College. The appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time. Claimants must bring two forms of identification. Appointments can be made at kcc.ky.gov.

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-KENTUCKY-POLLING-PLACES

Advocates, experts warn against polling place reductions

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (AP) — Louisville, Kentucky, had only one polling place open on election day this week and voting went relatively smoothly compared with other recent primaries held amid the global pandemic. Does that mean other cities should consider the same in November? Voting rights groups say no. They caution that just because Kentucky's largest city did not have excessively long line for the primary doesn’t mean other cities should scale back polling locations -- even if they are expanding access to absentee ballots. They cite a host of reasons, including a likely increase in turnout in November, why more polling places are needed, not less, for the general election.

COUNTERFEIT DISNEY

Three sentenced for trafficking counterfeit Disney DVDs

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Three people have been sentenced in federal court in Eastern Kentucky for trafficking counterfeit Disney DVDs. According to federal prosecutors, the trio was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison on Wednesday and ordered to pay nearly $900,000 in restitution. The defendants pleaded guilty in October. Prosecutors say the DVDs appeared to be genuine Disney productions but were counterfeits from China. The defendants imported them and sold them online over eBay. The scheme continued for two years.

CONFEDERATE STATUE

Kentucky city passes resolution to remove Lee statue

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — A western Kentucky city has passed a resolution asking county officials to remove a century-old Confederate statue from the community’s courthouse. News outlets report the Murray City Council voted unanimously Thursday night on the resolution that asks Calloway County Fiscal Court to “expeditiously remove and relocate” the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. The city’s vote came at the request of Sherman Neal, an assistant football coach at Murray State University. County Attorney Bryan Ernstberger has said he’s researching the issue and expects county officials to get community feedback before taking any action.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-KENTUCKY

Kentucky capitol rally urges action in Breonna Taylor death

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Hundreds of people have rallied at Kentucky’s capitol to urge action in the investigation of three police officers in teh fatal shooting of a Black woman, Breonna Taylor, in Louisville. Taylor’s family, hip hop artists and civil rights lawyers addressed a large crowd on the steps of the capitol to mark 100 days since Taylor was killed in her home. Taylor’s mother Tamika Palmer thanked the crowd for their support. Taylor was shot eight times on March 13. Palmer says her daughter would be joining the protests if she were alive. Protesters at demonstrations around the country have called for the three officers to be criminally charged.