Advertisement

Minneapolis police chief, mayor launching policy changes

(KFYR)
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -

The Minneapolis police chief and mayor on Sunday began their push for sweeping policy changes with a new rule that prevents officers involved in using deadly force from reviewing body camera footage before completing an initial police report.

The new standards come after a proposal by the Minneapolis City Council to dismantle the police force following the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed Black man who died after a white police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo and Mayor Jacob Frey say the move is first of what will be a series of new public safety policy reforms. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

National

Princeton school drops Woodrow Wilson's name over racist views, policies

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
According to Princeton's president, Woodrow Wilson's racism was consequential and significant even by the standards of his own time. Wilson served as the 28th U.S. president from 1913 to 1921.

National

BET Awards highlight Black voices as artists turn political

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Mesfin Fekadu
Artists used their performances at the BET Awards to highlight the Black Lives Matter movement, civil rights and the lives of those lost because of police officers, including George Floyd.

National Politics

Trump denies briefing on reported bounties against US troops

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Zeke Miller, James LaPorta and Deb Riechmann
President Donald Trump on Sunday denied that he had been briefed on reported U.S. intelligence that a Russian military intelligence unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing American troops in Afghanistan, and he appeared to minimize the allegations against Moscow.

National

Report: Patriots fined, lose draft pick for videotaping Bengals

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WXIX Staff
The New England Patriots admitted its television crew violated NFL rules when it filmed the Cincinnati Bengals sideline during a December game.

Latest News

News

Kentucky long-term care facilities prepare to resume visits

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Kentucky long term care facilities will be able to have visitors again starting June 29.

National

Did the U.S. open too soon?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Leaders try to balance local economies and recent surges of COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Worldwide coronavirus death toll exceeds 500,000 amid fears worst to come

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By NICOLE WINFIELD and KEN MORITSUGU
Experts say there is ample evidence the scourge is making a comeback in the United States, including increasing deaths and hospitalizations in parts of the country and higher percentages of virus tests coming back positive.

National

Source: Patriots sign QB Cam Newton to replace Brady

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By JIMMY GOLEN
A person with knowledge of the deal has told The Associated Press that the New England Patriots have reached an agreement with free-agent quarterback Cam Newton.

National

Miss. Senate, House both approve bill to change state flag

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Dixon
The House passed House Bill 1796 with a vote of 91-23 on Sunday. The bill will now head to the Senate.

National

Senate, House both approve bill to change Miss. state flag

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The Mississippi Legislature approved a bill that would change the state flag.