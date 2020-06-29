Sign honoring Breonna Taylor taken down from Louisville bridge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Lanes on the Clark Memorial Bridge were shut down for several hours Monday because of protesters.

Louisville Metro Police Department officers worked with Indiana authorities to shut down the southbound lanes on the bridge.

Police closing lanes on Louisville bridge due to protesters Lanes on the Clark Memorial Bridge in Louisville are being shut down due to protesters on the bridge. MORE>>https://bit.ly/3dLJ4XX Posted by WKYT on Monday, June 29, 2020

From a WAVE 3 News SkyTrack camera, protesters could be seen hanging a large banner on the side of the bridge depicting Breonna Taylor that read, “They tried to bury me. They didn’t know I was a seed. Breonna Taylor. The revolution is now.”

Shortly before 2:30 p.m., a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crew began to take the banner down.

WAVE 3 News reporter Nick Picht was down with protesters and police near the Louisville end of the bridge on Second and Main streets.

Had to leave to shoot an interview but I’m back on 2nd & Main. A few more people here on scene. Saw one man carrying rifle & scope. Some people chanting @LMPD. Officers are blocking entrance on to the bridge. Just saw two tow trucks carrying cars off the bridge. @wave3news pic.twitter.com/mvdI5JJhaC — Nicholas Picht (@N_Picht) June 29, 2020

People have been protesting in downtown Louisville and across the city for about a month. Taylor was shot and killed on March 13, when LMPD officers served a narcotics warrant at her home on Springfield Drive.

The case sat quietly as the world grappled with the coronavirus emergency, then resurfaced in May, just before George Floyd was killed at the hands of Minneapolis police, sparking protests and violence in dozens of cities across the country.

In Louisville, protesters had been camped out in Jefferson Square Park in recent weeks.

On Saturday, Tyler Gerth, 27, was shot and killed in the park. Following his death, officers cleared the park and prohibited tents and overnight stays.

Steven Lopez has been charged with Gerth’s death.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.