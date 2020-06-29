Advertisement

Sign honoring Breonna Taylor taken down from Louisville bridge

Louisville Metro Police Department officers are working with Indiana authorities to shut down the southbound lanes on the bridge.
Louisville Metro Police Department officers are working with Indiana authorities to shut down the southbound lanes on the bridge.(WAVE 3 News)
By Sarah Jackson
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Lanes on the Clark Memorial Bridge were shut down for several hours Monday because of protesters.

Louisville Metro Police Department officers worked with Indiana authorities to shut down the southbound lanes on the bridge.

From a WAVE 3 News SkyTrack camera, protesters could be seen hanging a large banner on the side of the bridge depicting Breonna Taylor that read, “They tried to bury me. They didn’t know I was a seed. Breonna Taylor. The revolution is now.”

Shortly before 2:30 p.m., a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crew began to take the banner down.

WAVE 3 News reporter Nick Picht was down with protesters and police near the Louisville end of the bridge on Second and Main streets.

People have been protesting in downtown Louisville and across the city for about a month. Taylor was shot and killed on March 13, when LMPD officers served a narcotics warrant at her home on Springfield Drive.

The case sat quietly as the world grappled with the coronavirus emergency, then resurfaced in May, just before George Floyd was killed at the hands of Minneapolis police, sparking protests and violence in dozens of cities across the country.

In Louisville, protesters had been camped out in Jefferson Square Park in recent weeks.

On Saturday, Tyler Gerth, 27, was shot and killed in the park. Following his death, officers cleared the park and prohibited tents and overnight stays.

Steven Lopez has been charged with Gerth’s death.

