Lexington Police respond to assault at Kroger

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say they responded to a call about an assault with a weapon at the Kroger on Bryan Station Road.

Officers say the suspect and victim fled the scene before police got there.

Police say someone walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound shortly after the call, but they’re still working to confirm that is related to the Kroger incident.

WKYT is following this story.

