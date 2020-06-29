Report: Patriots fined, lose draft pick for videotaping Bengals

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - The New England Patriots will be fined $1.1 million and lose a third-round pick in the 2021 draft for their television crew illegally filming the Bengals sideline during a game, according to ESPN.

The Patriots television production crews will also be banned from shooting any games during the upcoming season.

The team admitted their crew violated NFL rules when it filmed the Bengals sideline during a December 8 game at Cleveland, which was one week before the Patriots came to Paul Brown Stadium.

The crew was credentialed by the Browns to shoot video for an in-house video series, but the Patriots did not inform the Bengals or the NFL.

The report says senior Patriots officials will undergo required training on league operation and game policies.

As it was reported in January, Head Coach Bill Belichick was not penalized by the league.

