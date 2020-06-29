Section of I-64 blocked due to ‘multiple crashes’

SCOTT CO., Ky. (WKYT) - There’s a traffic alert for drivers on I-64.

Kentucky transportation officials say eastbound I-64 E is blocked, near mile marker 70, due to “multiple crashes” at the Scott/Fayette County line.

East bound traffic on I64 near Exit 69 in Georgetown is shutdown for a serious accident. One lane of West bound traffic is open but drivers need to use caution. The crash does involve multiple vehicles. Another crash occurred about a half mile from this accident. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/5QSJQtl3gF — Nick Oliver (@WKYTNick) June 29, 2020

KYTC says one crash involves two commercial vehicles and two passenger cars. The second crash involves three passenger cars.

Transportation officials say no one was killed in either crash, but the sheriff’s office said one of the crashes is “very serious.”

*** TRAFFIC ALERT *** I-64 EASTBOUND IS CLOSED AT EXIT 69. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is currently working... Posted by Scott Co. Ky. Sheriff's Office on Monday, June 29, 2020

Right now, there isn’t an estimate for how long the road is expected to remain blocked. Avoid the area if you can.

