Section of I-64 blocked due to ‘multiple crashes’

KYTC says there were two crashes. The first involved two commercial vehicles and two passenger cars. The second crash involved three passenger cars.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTT CO., Ky. (WKYT) - There’s a traffic alert for drivers on I-64.

Kentucky transportation officials say eastbound I-64 E is blocked, near mile marker 70, due to “multiple crashes” at the Scott/Fayette County line.

KYTC says one crash involves two commercial vehicles and two passenger cars. The second crash involves three passenger cars.

Transportation officials say no one was killed in either crash, but the sheriff’s office said one of the crashes is “very serious.”

*** TRAFFIC ALERT *** I-64 EASTBOUND IS CLOSED AT EXIT 69. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is currently working...

Posted by Scott Co. Ky. Sheriff's Office on Monday, June 29, 2020

Right now, there isn’t an estimate for how long the road is expected to remain blocked. Avoid the area if you can.

