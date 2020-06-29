Section of I-64 blocked due to ‘multiple crashes’
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTT CO., Ky. (WKYT) - There’s a traffic alert for drivers on I-64.
Kentucky transportation officials say eastbound I-64 E is blocked, near mile marker 70, due to “multiple crashes” at the Scott/Fayette County line.
KYTC says one crash involves two commercial vehicles and two passenger cars. The second crash involves three passenger cars.
Transportation officials say no one was killed in either crash, but the sheriff’s office said one of the crashes is “very serious.”
Right now, there isn’t an estimate for how long the road is expected to remain blocked. Avoid the area if you can.
Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.