Advertisement

Ten former Wildcats selected for MLB summer player pool

Players must be included in team player pools to be eligible to make 2020 MLB appearance
Louisa native Chandler Shepherd picthing for the Baltimore Orioles (Photo Credit: Joy R. Absalon)
Louisa native Chandler Shepherd picthing for the Baltimore Orioles (Photo Credit: Joy R. Absalon)(PHOTO CREDIT: JOY R. ABSALON)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Ten former Kentucky baseball players have been selected as part of Major League’s Baseball initial 60-man team summer player pools, including three who could make their big league debut this summer.

With MLB tentatively set to open the 2020 season on July 23 teams were allotted a 60-player pool from which they could fill their big league roster this season. Initial opening day rosters are set at 30 with remaining players training off-site in preparation for a potential call-up.

Established major leaguers Trevor Gott, Luke Maile, James Paxton, J.T. Riddle and Taylor Rogers highlight the group, while Chris Rusin and Chandler Shepherd each are looking to return to The Show. Two stars from UK’s 2017 Super Regional club - Zach Reks and Evan White – as well as 2016 alum Zack Brown are on the cusp of earning their first crack at the highest level.

The Wildcats set to report this week include:

  • Zack Brown, pitcher (Milwaukee Brewers)
  • Trevor Gott, pitcher (San Francisco Giants)
  • Luke Maile, catcher (Pittsburgh Pirates)
  • James Paxton, pitcher (New York Yankees)
  • Zach Reks, outfielder (Los Angeles Dodgers)
  • J.T. Riddle, infielder (Pittsburgh Pirates)
  • Taylor Rogers, pitcher (Minnesota Twins)
  • Chris Rusin, pitcher (Atlanta Braves)
  • Chandler Shepherd, pitcher (Baltimore Orioles)
  • Evan White, first baseman (Seattle Mariners)

Latest News

News

What’s Next | How Lexington area high schools are adjusting to football practices during pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Starting today, high touch outdoor sports like football and soccer may resume team and group practices with 50 people or less.

Sports

Arnsparger, Crennell win assistant coach achievement award

Updated: 7 hours ago
They are the 15th and 16th recipients of the Dr. Z Award, started by the PFWA in 2014 to recognize lifetime achievement among assistant coaches

Sports

EKU football season-opener moved to Thursday night

Updated: 8 hours ago
Eastern Kentucky University’s season-opening football game at home against Western Carolina University has been moved to Thursday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m.

Sports

Keeneland offering ways to watch Summer Meet from home

Updated: 10 hours ago
Keeneland’s Summer Meet will begin on July 8, but spectators will not be allowed at the track.

Latest News

Sports

Cam Newton signs one-year deal with New England

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 9:20 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
Newton will step in and try to replace Tom Brady, who left for Tampa Bay in free agency.

Sports

One play in 2010 UK-Auburn game might have changed college football history

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 7:21 PM EDT
|
By Dick Gabriel
That Auburn team virtually WAS a quarterback named Cam Newton.

Sports

Collins star Dayvion McKnight wins Mr. Kentucky Basketball

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
The Western Kentucky commit averaged 20 points and eight rebounds per game as a senior.

Sports

Ryle’s Maddie Scherr wins Miss Kentucky Basketball

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
The Oregon commit averaged 15 points and seven rebounds a game this season.

News

WATCH: Mr. & Ms. Kentucky Basketball to be crowned Sunday

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 4:37 PM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
The 2020 Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball Awards Ceremony will be held Sunday, June 28 during a virtual ceremony.

News

Matthew Mitchell recovering from surgery after blood found on brain

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 12:46 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
Two weeks ago, Mitchell went to the hospital with a faint, but persistent headache.