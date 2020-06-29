The Breakdown with Andy Shea of the Legends: How is Baseball Coming Back?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Almost three months ago. That’s how long ago opening day was supposed to happen at the Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington. Tomorrow night, Tuesday, June 30th, the ballpark will open for the first game of the season, but not with the Legends. So what can fans expect as the season unfolds for the rest of the Summer? Who will be playing tomorrow night, if it’s not the Legends? And when will the Legends take the field for a game? For answers, we’re talking live with Andy Shea, President and CEO of the Legends, tonight at 6:30 on The CW Lexington.

