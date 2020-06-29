Two people killed, three hurt in I-64 crash
SCOTT CO., Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County Sheriff says two people have died and three are hurt in a crash involving multiple vehicles.
Kentucky transportation officials say eastbound I-64 E is blocked, near mile marker 70, due to “multiple crashes” at the Scott/Fayette County line.
This all started from a crash and when traffic began to slow, this accident occurred. The sheriff says it all started with a box truck that would later strike several vehicles.
Both westbound lanes are back open, but eastbound lanes will be shut down into the evening.
“They will be able to piece this back together and see who was where and get speeds on more than likely the box truck,” said Scott County Sheriff Tony Hampton.
