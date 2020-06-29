Advertisement

Two people killed, three hurt in I-64 crash

KYTC says there were two crashes. The first involved two commercial vehicles and two passenger cars. The second crash involved three passenger cars.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SCOTT CO., Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County Sheriff says two people have died and three are hurt in a crash involving multiple vehicles.

Kentucky transportation officials say eastbound I-64 E is blocked, near mile marker 70, due to “multiple crashes” at the Scott/Fayette County line.

This all started from a crash and when traffic began to slow, this accident occurred. The sheriff says it all started with a box truck that would later strike several vehicles.

*** TRAFFIC ALERT *** I-64 EASTBOUND IS CLOSED AT EXIT 69. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is currently working...

Posted by Scott Co. Ky. Sheriff's Office on Monday, June 29, 2020

Both westbound lanes are back open, but eastbound lanes will be shut down into the evening.

“They will be able to piece this back together and see who was where and get speeds on more than likely the box truck,” said Scott County Sheriff Tony Hampton.

