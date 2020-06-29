Advertisement

West Sixth Brewing reopens with adjusted hours

By Shelby Smithson
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A lot of changes are on tap for Kentucky bars as they are allowed to open back up today in the next phase of reopening. During the shutdown— West Sixth Brewing’s doors were closed, but they used the time to focus on curbside and bottling speciality beers that people could grab to go.

West Sixth “soft opened” on Monday, but didn’t do a lot of advertising for their reopening so the staff could get used to all of the new changes before dealing with a larger crowd.

They’ve still got quite a few customers on their patio right now, which is what they are focusing on with this reopening.

Now that the doors are back open.. you can expect face masks, social distancing, and a lot of outdoor drinking.

“So we’re really maximizing the fresh air flow, we also have table flags so that way you can tell us when you need a beer as opposed to us talking to you over and over again and checking in on you a lot,” said Kelly Hieronymus, creative director. “And I think that also will minimize contact as well so you flag it up and let us now when you need a beer and we’ll walk over and grab it for you.”

The brewery has also adjusted their hours, for the time being closing at 9 p.m., but they say that’s subject to change depending on when they see crowds of customers.

