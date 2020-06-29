Advertisement

Woman in her 30s with no underlying health conditions died from COVID-19, LFCHD says

By Kristen Kennedy
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We continue to track the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic in Kentucky.

In Lexington, there were nearly 100 new cases reported over the weekend, and there’s some concerning news about a recent death.

Health leaders in Lexington are telling us that a woman in her 30s died from COVID-19 and she had no underlying health conditions.

She is one of 27 people in Lexington who has died from COVID-19, that includes three new deaths over the weekend.

There are close to 1,500 COVID-19 patients in Fayette County. Statewide, there are more than 15,000, and 558 people have died.

Last week, was our second highest week of new cases in the month of June. We averaged more new cases in June than we did in May, and more in May than we did in April. That is a trend health officials are hoping to stop in July.

Governor is hopeful that the gradual reopening will keep numbers from peaking.

