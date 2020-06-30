2020 Kentucky Primary will go down as historic, expensive election

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Election officials are watching the results of Kentucky’s primary.

It has been a very unusual and unique election with record turnout and numerous ways for people to cast their ballots.

One of the most-watched races around the country is Kentucky’s Democratic Senate race between Amy McGrath and Charles Booker. Around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, the Associated Press called the race in McGrath’s favor.

We have been told that more than 848,000 absentee ballots were returned and more than 274,000 people voted in person, meaning 1.13 million people voted in this election, for 29 percent of registered voters. That compares to just over 20 percent four years ago.

The 2020 Kentucky Primary will go down as a historic election.

The secretary of state has also told us that this will also be a very expensive election, mainly because of the cost to mail all the ballots, postage for each ballot was a dollar.

