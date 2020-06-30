23 new COVID-19 cases, one death reported in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Dept. is reporting 23 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning.

The new cases bring the county’s total to 1,514.

One additional death was also reported, which brings the county’s death toll up to 28.

The health department tells us there are two main factors for the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, more testing, but also people interacting more as businesses begin to reopen. People who had stayed home are now visiting family members, restaurants are serving people, and some bars that serve food are open.

Health officials are asking people to continue to wear masks in public, wash your hands frequently and social distance.

The state COVID-19 totals, as of Monday morning, are 15,347 cases and 560 deaths.

