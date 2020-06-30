Advertisement

’Blue Flu’: LMPD officers call out sick Tuesday

Several LMPD officers called out sick Tuesday in a form of protest referred to as the “blue flu.”
Several LMPD officers called out sick Tuesday in a form of protest referred to as the “blue flu.”(WAVE 3 News)
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several LMPD officers called out sick Tuesday in a form of protest referred to as the “blue flu.”

LMPD spokesperson Jesse Halladay said a number of them scheduled to work in the 3rd Division called out, with only a few later reporting to duty. The 3rd Division includes parts of PRP, Valley Station and Fairdale.

Several sources told WAVE 3 News that all but one officer called out in the 3rd Division, while officers in the department’s 4th Division called out, too.

Halladay said the department was handling calls for service as needed.

“This is a difficult time for our city – for officers and residents,” she said. “Over the past month, officers have been asked to work many extra hours, as LMPD continues its commitment to protecting people’s First Amendment right to protest, while also working to protect everyone.”

In the past couple of weeks, officers have become increasingly vocal about what they perceive as a lack of leadership by the department and Mayor Greg Fischer, saying that has endangered lives and led to the destruction of downtown businesses.

The sick calls follow a series of issues the rank-and-file officers have tried to bring to light, such as alleged stand-down orders by Fischer during recent protests that have at times become violent. When asked, Fischer said the main approach is de-escalation, but said that Interim Chief Robert Schroeder made the call to stand down.

It also comes one day after harsh criticism from the Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police. The group publicly denounced orders given to officers clearing crowds from Jefferson Square Park on Sunday to take off their riot gear or face being immediately suspended. Halladay later explained the order to have officers in regular uniforms was an effort to not fuel tensions with protesters.

Not all LMPD officers were on board with the sick-out. Some reached out to WAVE 3 News concerned over the workload left for those who did not call out.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Couple rescued from submerged SUV; man later dies

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Authorities say one person died and another is being treated as a result of flash flooding in Washington County, Ky.

News

LIVE: Beshear reports 282 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky...

News

The Breakdown with WKYT’s Bill Bryant: The Close Senate Race between McGrath and Booker

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sam Dick
Underdog Charles Booker made it a close race for the U-S Senate in the Democratic Primary against Amy McGrath. How did he do that, and what happens going forward into the November Election in her attempt to unseat Senator Mitch McConnell?

National Politics

McGrath wins Kentucky Dem primary; McConnell showdown awaits

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By BRUCE SCHREINER
Former Marine pilot Amy McGrath overcame a bumpier-than-expected Kentucky primary to win the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination Tuesday, fending off progressive Charles Booker to set up a bruising, big-spending showdown with Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Latest News

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Rounds Of Storms Continue

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Flash Flood Watch continues for much of the region.

State

Multiple bear sightings reported across central Kentucky

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
According to Hast, an uptick in bear sightings is actually pretty normal this time of year.

Regional

Names released of woman and child killed in I-64 crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Scott County Sheriff says two people have died in a crash involving multiple vehicles.

Lexington

Ky. health officials urging people to get tested for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
Since the state started doing mass testing, the number of Kentuckians getting that test has hovered around the 40,000 mark each week. But some of those tests are harder to come by than others.

State

2020 Kentucky Primary will go down as historic, expensive election

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton and WKYT News Staff
Election officials are watching the results of Kentucky’s primary.

News

Gloves translates sign language into speech

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
UCLA scientists have developed a glove that translates American Sign Language into speech in real-time.