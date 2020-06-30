McGrath wins Ky. Democratic Senate primary, AP says

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Amy McGrath has been declared the winner of the Democratic Senate race in Kentucky’s primary election, according to the Associated Press.

Around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, the Associated Press called the race in McGrath’s favor.

Tuesday morning, elections officials declared Charles Booker the winner of Kentucky’s two most populous counties, Fayette and Jefferson. But McGrath is better known around the state.

Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr. says Booker received a total of 27,520 votes. McGrath received 24,005 votes. He says 80,300 absentee ballots were counted. In Jefferson County, the results show McGrath got 52,224 votes to Booker’s 88,116.

McGrath also likely benefited from some of the early absentee voting before social justice issues gave Booker a boost. She is now set to challenge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in November.

“Incredible, so Lexington did what we asked them to do and stayed home and voted like we wanted,” said Blevins. “I think we’ve prevented what could have been a disastrous spike in [COVID-19] cases had we all voted in person.”

Blevins says no absentee ballots were rejected due to signatures not matching those on file. But he says quite a few were rejected for not having signatures on both the inner and outer envelopes.

The tallying process was a little different this year. Instead of going through the totals on paper, officials read the results off thumb drives that were loaded into a machine that scanned individual absentee ballots.

The majority of voters cast absentee ballots this year. Both the secretary of state and the governor encouraged it, in light of the global pandemic.

The secretary of state says voter turnout, and that includes voting early or absentee, could be record-setting for a primary.

Looking ahead to November, Blevins said if there’s a similar voting process, election officials will have to get started much earlier. He says there will be about double the amount of voters in the general election.

