Advertisement

McGrath wins Ky. Democratic Senate primary, AP says

By WKYT News Staff and Chelsea Jones
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Amy McGrath has been declared the winner of the Democratic Senate race in Kentucky’s primary election, according to the Associated Press.

CLICK HERE: Kentucky Primary Election Results

Around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, the Associated Press called the race in McGrath’s favor.

Tuesday morning, elections officials declared Charles Booker the winner of Kentucky’s two most populous counties, Fayette and Jefferson. But McGrath is better known around the state.

Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr. says Booker received a total of 27,520 votes. McGrath received 24,005 votes. He says 80,300 absentee ballots were counted. In Jefferson County, the results show McGrath got 52,224 votes to Booker’s 88,116.

McGrath also likely benefited from some of the early absentee voting before social justice issues gave Booker a boost. She is now set to challenge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in November.

“Incredible, so Lexington did what we asked them to do and stayed home and voted like we wanted,” said Blevins. “I think we’ve prevented what could have been a disastrous spike in [COVID-19] cases had we all voted in person.”

Blevins says no absentee ballots were rejected due to signatures not matching those on file. But he says quite a few were rejected for not having signatures on both the inner and outer envelopes.

The tallying process was a little different this year. Instead of going through the totals on paper, officials read the results off thumb drives that were loaded into a machine that scanned individual absentee ballots.

The majority of voters cast absentee ballots this year. Both the secretary of state and the governor encouraged it, in light of the global pandemic.

The secretary of state says voter turnout, and that includes voting early or absentee, could be record-setting for a primary.

MORE: 2020 Kentucky Primary will go down as historic, expensive election

Looking ahead to November, Blevins said if there’s a similar voting process, election officials will have to get started much earlier. He says there will be about double the amount of voters in the general election.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

McGrath wins Kentucky Dem primary; McConnell showdown awaits

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By BRUCE SCHREINER
Former Marine pilot Amy McGrath overcame a bumpier-than-expected Kentucky primary to win the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination Tuesday, fending off progressive Charles Booker to set up a bruising, big-spending showdown with Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Lexington

Ky. health officials urging people to get tested for COVID-19

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Victor Puente
Since the state started doing mass testing, the number of Kentuckians getting that test has hovered around the 40,000 mark each week. But some of those tests are harder to come by than others.

State

2020 Kentucky Primary will go down as historic, expensive election

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton and WKYT News Staff
Election officials are watching the results of Kentucky’s primary.

News

Gloves translates sign language into speech

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
UCLA scientists have developed a glove that translates American Sign Language into speech in real-time.

Latest News

Lexington

23 new COVID-19 cases, one death reported in Lexington

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Dept. is reporting 23 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning.

International

China approves contentious Hong Kong national security law

Updated: 6 hours ago
The law has sparked fears that it will be used to curb opposition voices in the semi-autonomous territory.

News

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Heavy rain threat continues

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
Rounds of heavy rain will likely sweep through the region again today.

News

Sheriff: Man facing criminal charges in connection to fatal crash on I-64

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Scott County Sheriff’s Department says a man has been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly crash on I-64 near the Scott/Fayette County lines.

News

KSP investigating shooting involving officer in McCracken County

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Kentucky State Police say they’re investigating a shooting involving an officer in McCracken County.