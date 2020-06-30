Advertisement

China approves contentious Hong Kong national security law

Demonstrators in Hong Kong wave pro-independence flags at a protest about the cancelling of a Tiananmen Square Massacre candlelight vigil on June 4, 2020.
Demonstrators in Hong Kong wave pro-independence flags at a protest about the cancelling of a Tiananmen Square Massacre candlelight vigil on June 4, 2020.(Source: CNN)
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONG KONG (AP) - China has approved a contentious national security law that will allow authorities to crack down on subversive and secessionist activity in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong’s sole representative on the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress confirmed the law had been passed.

The law has sparked fears that it will be used to curb opposition voices in the semi-autonomous territory. Hong Kong’s leader says it will only target a small minority of lawbreakers.

Passage of the law is seen by many as the boldest move yet to erase the legal firewall between the territory and mainland China’s authoritarian Communist Party system.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Heavy rain threat continues

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
Rounds of heavy rain will likely sweep through the region again today.

News

Sheriff: Man facing criminal charges in connection to fatal crash on I-64

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Scott County Sheriff’s Department says a man has been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly crash on I-64 near the Scott/Fayette County lines.

News

KSP investigating shooting involving officer in McCracken County

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Kentucky State Police say they’re investigating a shooting involving an officer in McCracken County.

Latest News

News

Lexington baseball league take precautions after possible COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Southwest Lexington PONY Baseball League President Justin Jones says he and other leaders were alerted of the possible exposure Friday.

News

The Breakdown with Andy Shea of the Legends: How is Baseball Coming Back?

Updated: 12 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:30 PM

News

Numerous roads closed due to flooding in Casey County

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Heavy rains are causing some problems in areas across the region.

News

Lexington Police respond to assault at Kroger

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Police say they responded to a call about an assault with a weapon at the Kroger on Bryan Station Road.

News

WATCH | West Sixth Brewing reopens with adjusted hours

Updated: 14 hours ago
A lot of changes are on tap for Kentucky bars as they are allowed to open back up today in the next phase of reopening.

News

West Sixth Brewing reopens with adjusted hours

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
A lot of changes are on tap for Kentucky bars as they are allowed to open back up today in the next phase of reopening.