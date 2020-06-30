Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Rounds Of Storms Continue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a WKYT First Alert Weather Day.

Rounds of thunderstorms keep coming at us and that keeps the potential for flooding going. Many areas of the Commonwealth are soaked after days of rain, so it won’t take a lot to cause more issues to develop. Ugh.

Listen, you guys know the drill of the forecast because it’s the same as we’ve been talking about for days now. Clusters of thunderstorms are working across the region and putting down a tremendous amount of rain. For that reason, the Flash Flood Watch continues.

Storms can dump 1″-3″ of rain in an hour or so as they move through. If those move across the areas hard hit by recent flooding, things can get ugly.

Wednesday finds more of the same with storms putting down too much rain in some areas.

Humidity levels are through the roof and this is going to continue through the big holiday weekend. Storm chances come down as the steamy meter goes up. Highs will be around 90 with a heat index toastier than that.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.