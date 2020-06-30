Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Rounds Of Storms Continue

(WIFR)
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a WKYT First Alert Weather Day.

Rounds of thunderstorms keep coming at us and that keeps the potential for flooding going. Many areas of the Commonwealth are soaked after days of rain, so it won’t take a lot to cause more issues to develop. Ugh.

Listen, you guys know the drill of the forecast because it’s the same as we’ve been talking about for days now. Clusters of thunderstorms are working across the region and putting down a tremendous amount of rain. For that reason, the Flash Flood Watch continues.

Storms can dump 1″-3″ of rain in an hour or so as they move through. If those move across the areas hard hit by recent flooding, things can get ugly.

Wednesday finds more of the same with storms putting down too much rain in some areas.

Humidity levels are through the roof and this is going to continue through the big holiday weekend. Storm chances come down as the steamy meter goes up. Highs will be around 90 with a heat index toastier than that.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Couple rescued from submerged SUV; man later dies

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Authorities say one person died and another is being treated as a result of flash flooding in Washington County, Ky.

News

LIVE: Beshear reports 282 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky...

News

The Breakdown with WKYT’s Bill Bryant: The Close Senate Race between McGrath and Booker

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sam Dick
Underdog Charles Booker made it a close race for the U-S Senate in the Democratic Primary against Amy McGrath. How did he do that, and what happens going forward into the November Election in her attempt to unseat Senator Mitch McConnell?

National Politics

McGrath wins Kentucky Dem primary; McConnell showdown awaits

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By BRUCE SCHREINER
Former Marine pilot Amy McGrath overcame a bumpier-than-expected Kentucky primary to win the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination Tuesday, fending off progressive Charles Booker to set up a bruising, big-spending showdown with Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

State

’Blue Flu’: LMPD officers call out sick Tuesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Natalia Martinez
The sick calls follow a series of issues the rank-and-file officers have tried to bring to light...

Latest News

State

Multiple bear sightings reported across central Kentucky

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
According to Hast, an uptick in bear sightings is actually pretty normal this time of year.

Regional

Names released of woman and child killed in I-64 crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Scott County Sheriff says two people have died in a crash involving multiple vehicles.

Lexington

Ky. health officials urging people to get tested for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
Since the state started doing mass testing, the number of Kentuckians getting that test has hovered around the 40,000 mark each week. But some of those tests are harder to come by than others.

State

2020 Kentucky Primary will go down as historic, expensive election

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton and WKYT News Staff
Election officials are watching the results of Kentucky’s primary.

News

Gloves translates sign language into speech

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
UCLA scientists have developed a glove that translates American Sign Language into speech in real-time.