Couple rescued from submerged SUV; man later dies

Authorities say one person died and another is being treated as a result of flash flooding in Washington County, Ky.
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - Authorities say one person died and another is being treated as a result of flash flooding in Washington County, Ky.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call for help around 10:50 a.m. Monday from the occupants of a Ford Escape that was surrounded by water on Lawrenceburg Road near the Willisburg area.

The vehicle was completely submerged when first responders reached it, but they were able to rescue the elderly man and woman inside.

Both were taken to a hospital for treatment, but the man died later in the afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says the couple did live in the area where the water rescue took place. Their names have not been released.

At the time the emergency call came in about the rescue, crews were already on another water rescue run. They also had to deal with high water on several other roads.

