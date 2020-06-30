Advertisement

Family of Fla. deputy who died of COVID-19 denied line-of-duty insurance claim

Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 2:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. (WPLG/CNN) - The family of the first known South Florida first responder to die from COVID-19 was crushed by his loss. Now, they feel like they’ve been dealt another blow, after the AIG insurance company twice denied their claim for an accidental death in the line of duty.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputy Shannon Bennett died in early April. His brother, Darren Bennett, says the family is still grappling with his death.

“Essentially, while my family is trying to grapple with getting our bearings back, this type of letter comes in, and of course, it floors us,” Darren Bennett said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputy Shannon Bennett died in early April. He was the first known first responder to die from COVID-19 in South Florida.
Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputy Shannon Bennett died in early April. He was the first known first responder to die from COVID-19 in South Florida.(Source: Bennett Family/WPLG/CNN)

He says the family was stunned to receive a letter in response to their insurance claim over Shannon Bennett’s death, saying AIG had reviewed it and determined that COVID-19 did not fall under the category of an injury or accident.

Further, the company noted the death “was caused in whole or in part by, or resulted in whole or in part from sickness or disease, specifically excluded under this policy.” While Florida statutes do classify certain health conditions as “accidental and caused by employment,” AIG says that doesn’t technically include COVID-19.

The sheriff’s office submitted an appeal to the company on the family’s behalf, but just a couple weeks later, the insurance claim was denied a second time.

Darren Bennett says there is no price tag that can be put on his brother’s life, so this isn’t about the money anymore. He just wants others to know what’s going on.

“For us, it’s about awareness,” he said. “We want to make sure that any other agency that is partnering with AIG would potentially completely dismantle their relationship.”

Sheriff Gregory Tony released a statement, saying they are committed to helping the Bennett family.

“We pay thousands of dollars each year for this insurance, and I’m extremely disappointed that AIG is denying this claim. We will exhaust all appeals. I have directed my command staff to review our contract with AIG. We hope as we have further dialogue with AIG, they recognize the global impact in [the] message that they are sending to our first responders,” read the statement in part.

AIG declined to comment on the case.

Copyright 2020 WPLG, Bennett Family via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

China approves contentious Hong Kong national security law

Updated: moments ago
|
By Zen Soo and Ken Moritsugu
The legislation is aimed at curbing subversive, secessionist and terrorist activities, as well as foreign intervention in the city's affairs. It has sparked fears that it would be used to curb opposition voices.

National

Investigators believe shooting that killed 4-year-old boy targeted Mo. apartment

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
Detectives are trying to find witnesses to help with the investigation. There is a $25,000 cash reward for information on the boy’s killer.

National

George Floyd's family expresses concerns about fair trial

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Family members also say they are frustrated that two of the officers charged in Floyd's death are free on bond, while they are forever captive to the pain of losing him.

National

Obama, Bush, Clinton honor 100th anniversary of baseball's Negro Leagues

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The Negro Leagues paved the way for modern Major League Baseball. The MLB had planned a more elaborate celebration for the anniversary prior to the pandemic.

Latest News

National

AIG denies insurance claim by family of first deputy to die from COVID-19 in South Fla.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
While Florida statutes do classify certain health conditions as “accidental and caused by employment,” the AIG insurance company says that doesn’t technically include COVID-19.

National

At least one Minneapolis officer charged in Floyd death will plead not guilty

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Attorneys for two of the four former officers say their clients tried to get Derek Chauvin to stop kneeling on George Floyd's neck.

Coronavirus

Serious coronavirus-linked condition hit 285 US children, studies say

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Tanner
The studies show most children recovered after intensive-care treatment, but many had heart complications. The potential for long-term or permanent damage is unknown.

National

DA hopes Golden State Killer's guilty plea brings peace, healing to victims

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Joseph DeAngelo Jr., 74, pleaded guilty to 13 counts of murder and dozens of rapes that took place in California in the 1970s and 1980s. All told, he admitted to 161 crimes involving 48 people.

National

AP sources: White House aware of Russian bounties in 2019

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By JAMES LAPORTA
Top officials in the White House were aware in early 2019 of classified intelligence indicating Russia was secretly offering bounties to the Taliban for the deaths of Americans, a full year earlier than has been previously reported.

News

Sheriff: Man facing criminal charges in connection to fatal crash on I-64

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Scott County Sheriff’s Department says a man has been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly crash on I-64 near the Scott/Fayette County lines.