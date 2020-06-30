FedEx reports a loss, but revenue tops Street expectations
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(AP) - FedEx has reported a $334 million loss in its fiscal fourth quarter caused partly by writing down the value of its FedEx Office locations because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company reported higher-than-expected revenue Tuesday, and its profit adjusted to exclude the write-downs beat Wall Street expectations.
Online shopping has picked up as many shoppers continue to avoid going into stores.
Excluding write-downs for FedEx Office stores and lower value of pension investments, the company’s adjusted profit also beat expectations.
