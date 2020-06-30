Advertisement

FedEx reports a loss, but revenue tops Street expectations

FedEx has reported a $334 million loss in its fiscal fourth quarter caused partly by writing down the value of its FedEx Office locations because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
FedEx has reported a $334 million loss in its fiscal fourth quarter caused partly by writing down the value of its FedEx Office locations because of the COVID-19 pandemic.(WTVG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - FedEx has reported a $334 million loss in its fiscal fourth quarter caused partly by writing down the value of its FedEx Office locations because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company reported higher-than-expected revenue Tuesday, and its profit adjusted to exclude the write-downs beat Wall Street expectations.

Online shopping has picked up as many shoppers continue to avoid going into stores.

Excluding write-downs for FedEx Office stores and lower value of pension investments, the company’s adjusted profit also beat expectations.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Latest News

Coronavirus

Baseball’s minor leagues cancel 2020 seasons

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Baseball's minor leagues canceled their seasons Tuesday because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the head of their governing body said more than half of the 160 teams were in danger of failing without government assistance or private equity injections.

National

Chinese scientists discover new swine flu with pandemic potential

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Chinese researchers have discovered a new type of swine flu with pandemic potential, but experts say it is not an immediate threat.

National

A new swine fly strain has health officials sounding the alarm on the virus' "pandemic potential"

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
A new swine flu strain that can infect humans has health officials sounding the alarm on the virus' "pandemic potential."

National

Officers put on leave over photos tied to Elijah McClain

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
Police officers allegedly took a photo imitating the hold used against Elijah McClain in the spot where he was arrested.

National

Police say missing kids’ mom helped keep their bodies hidden

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By REBECCA BOONE
Prosecutors say the mother of two children who were found dead in rural Idaho months after they vanished had conspired with her new husband to hide or destroy the kids’ bodies.

Latest News

Sports

2020 Minor League Baseball season cancelled

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Lexington Legends will not play in 2020.

Coronavirus

Republicans, with exception of Trump, now push mask-wearing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AAMER MADHANI and LAURIE KELLMAN Associated Press
In Republican circles -- with the notable exception of the man who leads the party -- the debate about masks is over: It’s time to put one on.

Coronavirus

Sunbelt states rush to line up hospital beds, not barstools, amid virus surge

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and LORNE COOK Associated Press
The European Union will reopen its borders to travelers from 14 countries, and possibly China soon, the bloc announced Tuesday, but most Americans have been refused entry for at least another two weeks due to soaring coronavirus infections in the U.S.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 survivor barely recognizes himself after 25 days in a coma

Updated: 3 hours ago
Ahmad Ayyad went from peak physical condition and competing in obstacle races to losing 60 pounds after being hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

Entertainment

New Mexico tribe transforms old casino into movie studio

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
A northern New Mexico Native American tribe is opening a movie studio it hopes will attract big productions.