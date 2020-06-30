Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Experienced transfers will be especially valuable for some Division I men’s basketball coaches who changed jobs after last season amid the coronavirus pandemic. Coaches have been restricted from in-person recruiting activities due to the pandemic. That only increases the value of adding a player who developed at another program. New James Madison coach Mark Byington says the best recruiting evaluations amid the pandemic have come from "watching guys who played against other Division I players.” His Dukes join Wake Forest with incoming classes featuring five Division I transfers. Schools like Grand Canyon, UAB and Illinois-Chicago have three Division I additions.

UNDATED (AP) — The Washington Wizards have ruled out the possibility of star guard John Wall playing when the NBA season resumes. General manager Tommy Sheppard says Wall will not travel with the team to Walt Disney World in Central Florida to restart the season. Wall has not played an NBA game since December 2018. He tore his left Achilles tendon and needed another operation in 2019. The 29-year-old in late May deemed himself healthy and said he's itching to play. Sheppard said Monday the limit of 35 people in the team's quarantined bubble played a role in deciding not to take Wall on the trip.