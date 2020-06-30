Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 4:40 p.m. EDT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Former Marine pilot Amy McGrath has overcome a bumpier-than-expected Kentucky primary to win the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination. She fended off progressive Charles Booker to set up a big-spending showdown with Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the fall. McConnell is seeking a seventh term. Voting ended June 23, but it took a week until McGrath could be declared the winner Tuesday due to the race’s tight margins and a deluge of mail-in ballots. The outcome seemed a certainty early in the campaign but became tenuous as Booker’s profile surged. The Black state lawmaker highlighted protests against the deaths of African Americans in encounters with police.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville’s city council has announced plans to review the handling by the mayor’s administration of the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor. The Louisville Metro Council’s government oversight committee announced its intentions Monday. News outlets report the Metro Council’s next meeting is scheduled for July 23. Jean Porter, a spokeswoman for Mayor Greg Fischer, says the mayor welcomes the review. Protesters have been calling for the officers involved in Taylor’s death to be charged. Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was killed in her Louisville home in March by police who were serving a no-knock warrant in a drug investigation. No drugs were found, and one of the officers was recently fired.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Josh Hicks has claimed the Democratic nomination for a Kentucky congressional seat, setting up a fall match-up against U.S. Rep. Andy Barr. Hicks is a Marine veteran who switched parties after growing disillusioned with Republican policies he saw as favoring the wealthy. A week after the state’s primary election, Hicks was declared the winner Tuesday over Daniel Kemph in the Democratic contest in the 6th District. Election officials needed days to count ballots after the state switched to widespread absentee voting amid the coronavirus pandemic. The election results Tuesday decided the outcome of races for federal, state legislative and local offices.

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Highway signs showing honorary road names designated by Kentucky lawmakers have been installed in Knox County. The signs are on U.S. 25E and Kentucky 217. The Transportation Cabinet said Home of Byron Woolum Professional Checkers Player is displayed on U.S. 25E, and Reverend Ray Bays Memorial Bridge is on Kentucky 217 to recognize their accomplishments. The cabinet said almost five dozen honorary names were designated statewide and will appear on bridges, roads and honorary locations.