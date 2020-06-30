Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Heavy rain threat continues

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rounds of heavy rain will likely sweep through the region again today.

Additional rounds of showers & thunderstorms will develop and move over some extremely saturated grounds. So far, some locations have picked up around 5 to 6 inches of total rainfall. Those same locations could see another 2-3 inches before Wednesday morning.

Scattered rounds will remain a part of your daily forecast through the end of the week and into the holiday weekend. The 4th of July will include a scattered chance of showers & storms for the daytime hours. The evening & nighttime are looking a lot dryer.

It is another Tuesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

International

China approves contentious Hong Kong national security law

Updated: 2 hours ago
The law has sparked fears that it will be used to curb opposition voices in the semi-autonomous territory.

News

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Sheriff: Man facing criminal charges in connection to fatal crash on I-64

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Scott County Sheriff’s Department says a man has been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly crash on I-64 near the Scott/Fayette County lines.

News

KSP investigating shooting involving officer in McCracken County

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Kentucky State Police say they’re investigating a shooting involving an officer in McCracken County.

Latest News

News

Lexington baseball league take precautions after possible COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Southwest Lexington PONY Baseball League President Justin Jones says he and other leaders were alerted of the possible exposure Friday.

News

The Breakdown with Andy Shea of the Legends: How is Baseball Coming Back?

Updated: 12 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:30 PM

News

Numerous roads closed due to flooding in Casey County

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Heavy rains are causing some problems in areas across the region.

News

Lexington Police respond to assault at Kroger

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Police say they responded to a call about an assault with a weapon at the Kroger on Bryan Station Road.

News

WATCH | West Sixth Brewing reopens with adjusted hours

Updated: 14 hours ago
A lot of changes are on tap for Kentucky bars as they are allowed to open back up today in the next phase of reopening.

News

West Sixth Brewing reopens with adjusted hours

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
A lot of changes are on tap for Kentucky bars as they are allowed to open back up today in the next phase of reopening.