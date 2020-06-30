Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Heavy rain threat continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rounds of heavy rain will likely sweep through the region again today.

Additional rounds of showers & thunderstorms will develop and move over some extremely saturated grounds. So far, some locations have picked up around 5 to 6 inches of total rainfall. Those same locations could see another 2-3 inches before Wednesday morning.

Scattered rounds will remain a part of your daily forecast through the end of the week and into the holiday weekend. The 4th of July will include a scattered chance of showers & storms for the daytime hours. The evening & nighttime are looking a lot dryer.

It is another Tuesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

