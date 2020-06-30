KSP investigating shooting involving officer in McCracken County

PADUCAH, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police say they’re investigating a shooting involving an officer in McCracken County.

KSP says the initial investigation shows the shooting happened just before 4:00 p.m. after a pursuit of a pickup truck that began near Kentucky Oaks Mall. Police say that pursuit ended near the intersection of Court Avenue and Audubon Drive in Paducah.

According to investigators, an altercation ensued immediately after the pursuit between deputies and the driver, prompting a deputy to discharge their weapon, killing the suspect.

Police say the man who died is 57-year-old John Parks of Paducah.

An autopsy is pending and expected to take place in Madisonville.

