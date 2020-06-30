Advertisement

KSP investigating shooting involving officer in McCracken County

(Gray)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police say they’re investigating a shooting involving an officer in McCracken County.

KSP says the initial investigation shows the shooting happened just before 4:00 p.m. after a pursuit of a pickup truck that began near Kentucky Oaks Mall. Police say that pursuit ended near the intersection of Court Avenue and Audubon Drive in Paducah.

According to investigators, an altercation ensued immediately after the pursuit between deputies and the driver, prompting a deputy to discharge their weapon, killing the suspect.

Police say the man who died is 57-year-old John Parks of Paducah.

An autopsy is pending and expected to take place in Madisonville.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sheriff: Man facing criminal charges in connection to fatal crash on I-64

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Scott County Sheriff’s Department says a man has been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly crash on I-64 near the Scott/Fayette County lines.

News

Lexington baseball league take precautions after possible COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Southwest Lexington PONY Baseball League President Justin Jones says he and other leaders were alerted of the possible exposure Friday.

News

The Breakdown with Andy Shea of the Legends: How is Baseball Coming Back?

Updated: 2 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:30 PM

News

Numerous roads closed due to flooding in Casey County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Heavy rains are causing some problems in areas across the region.

Latest News

News

Lexington Police respond to assault at Kroger

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Police say they responded to a call about an assault with a weapon at the Kroger on Bryan Station Road.

News

WATCH | West Sixth Brewing reopens with adjusted hours

Updated: 4 hours ago
A lot of changes are on tap for Kentucky bars as they are allowed to open back up today in the next phase of reopening.

News

West Sixth Brewing reopens with adjusted hours

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
A lot of changes are on tap for Kentucky bars as they are allowed to open back up today in the next phase of reopening.

News

What’s Next | How Lexington area high schools are adjusting to football practices during pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Starting today, high touch outdoor sports like football and soccer may resume team and group practices with 50 people or less.

News

All 120 Kentucky counties now have confirmed COVID-19 cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The governor’s office has released the daily COVID-19 update for Kentucky.

State

Health officials working to spread the word about Kentucky’s contact tracing efforts

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
The man in charge of Kentucky’s contact tracing efforts is asking medical professionals to help them get the word out about that task.