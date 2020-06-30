Ky. health officials urging people to get tested for COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With more businesses open and more people out of the house, Governor Andy Beshear and state health officials are urging everyone to get tested for COVID-19.

Since the state started doing mass testing, the number of Kentuckians getting that test has hovered around the 40,000 mark each week. But some of those tests are harder to come by than others.

On June 8, Governor Beshear said the previous four weeks had seen more than 40,000 Kentuckians tested each week. Those numbers have sometimes dipped, but it’s been a pretty consistent average.

For example, on June 23 the state reported around 363,000 total tests, by the 29th that number was up to 394,000. So, that week will likely end up with less than 40,000 tests.

The state has encouraged everyone to get tested, to help them track the spread of the disease. But there are also different types of tests.

The test at BCTC on Leestown Road takes a couple of days to get your results, while the people at the Urgent Care of Kentucky tell us their tests only take a couple of minutes.

As a result, there have been instances of them running out of those rapid tests, like Tuesday morning, but they told us they expected some more back in sometime later in the day.

They said as things open back up, more people are wanting to get tested.

“In the last two or three weeks, we’ve had a huge increase in patients wanting to get tested,” said nurse practitioner Shelby Hill. “Some of our locations are testing 100 to 125 patients per day, which is a huge increase. A couple of weeks ago we were testing 30 to 40 patients a day.”

The health department told us one of their worries was a potential spike in numbers because of the upcoming July 4 holiday. They expect a lot of people will be getting together so they are asking people to continue that distancing and wearing masks.

