Advertisement

Ky. health officials urging people to get tested for COVID-19

By Victor Puente
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With more businesses open and more people out of the house, Governor Andy Beshear and state health officials are urging everyone to get tested for COVID-19.

Since the state started doing mass testing, the number of Kentuckians getting that test has hovered around the 40,000 mark each week. But some of those tests are harder to come by than others.

On June 8, Governor Beshear said the previous four weeks had seen more than 40,000 Kentuckians tested each week. Those numbers have sometimes dipped, but it’s been a pretty consistent average.

For example, on June 23 the state reported around 363,000 total tests, by the 29th that number was up to 394,000. So, that week will likely end up with less than 40,000 tests.

The state has encouraged everyone to get tested, to help them track the spread of the disease. But there are also different types of tests.

The test at BCTC on Leestown Road takes a couple of days to get your results, while the people at the Urgent Care of Kentucky tell us their tests only take a couple of minutes.

As a result, there have been instances of them running out of those rapid tests, like Tuesday morning, but they told us they expected some more back in sometime later in the day.

They said as things open back up, more people are wanting to get tested.

“In the last two or three weeks, we’ve had a huge increase in patients wanting to get tested,” said nurse practitioner Shelby Hill. “Some of our locations are testing 100 to 125 patients per day, which is a huge increase. A couple of weeks ago we were testing 30 to 40 patients a day.”

The health department told us one of their worries was a potential spike in numbers because of the upcoming July 4 holiday. They expect a lot of people will be getting together so they are asking people to continue that distancing and wearing masks.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

McGrath wins Kentucky Dem primary; McConnell showdown awaits

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By BRUCE SCHREINER
Former Marine pilot Amy McGrath overcame a bumpier-than-expected Kentucky primary to win the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination Tuesday, fending off progressive Charles Booker to set up a bruising, big-spending showdown with Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

State

2020 Kentucky Primary will go down as historic, expensive election

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton and WKYT News Staff
Election officials are watching the results of Kentucky’s primary.

News

Gloves translates sign language into speech

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
UCLA scientists have developed a glove that translates American Sign Language into speech in real-time.

State

McGrath wins Ky. Democratic Senate primary, AP says

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Chelsea Jones
A full week of waiting is finally over, after an unusual primary in Kentucky. Election officials across the state will finish sorting through ballots ahead of today’s deadline.

Latest News

Lexington

23 new COVID-19 cases, one death reported in Lexington

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Dept. is reporting 23 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning.

International

China approves contentious Hong Kong national security law

Updated: 6 hours ago
The law has sparked fears that it will be used to curb opposition voices in the semi-autonomous territory.

News

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Heavy rain threat continues

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
Rounds of heavy rain will likely sweep through the region again today.

News

Sheriff: Man facing criminal charges in connection to fatal crash on I-64

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Scott County Sheriff’s Department says a man has been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly crash on I-64 near the Scott/Fayette County lines.

News

KSP investigating shooting involving officer in McCracken County

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Kentucky State Police say they’re investigating a shooting involving an officer in McCracken County.